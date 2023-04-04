PESCO notifies power suspension

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday notified power suspension from Kuram Ghari and Bannu Grid Stations on April 6, 8, 10, 12, 13, 15 due to unavoidable maintenance work.

A press release issued here said that power supply would remain suspended from 66 KV Kuram Ghari Grid Station from 9 a.m. to 1300 hours on the given dates resultantly consumers of 66 KV Kuram Ghari Transmission Line connected 11 KV feeders would face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Bannu Grid Station from 9 a.m. to 1300 hours, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Shurmangi feeders would face power outage.