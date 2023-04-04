Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

PESCO Notifies Power Suspension

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2023 | 01:30 PM

PESCO notifies power suspension

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday notified power suspension from Kuram Ghari and Bannu Grid Stations on April 6, 8, 10, 12, 13, 15 due to unavoidable maintenance work.

A press release issued here said that power supply would remain suspended from 66 KV Kuram Ghari Grid Station from 9 a.m. to 1300 hours on the given dates resultantly consumers of 66 KV Kuram Ghari Transmission Line connected 11 KV feeders would face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Bannu Grid Station from 9 a.m. to 1300 hours, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Shurmangi feeders would face power outage.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Electricity Company April From PESCO

Recent Stories

AD Ports Group secures US$2 billion corporate faci ..

AD Ports Group secures US$2 billion corporate facility with syndicate of 13 bank ..

5 minutes ago
 ADU, Sky News Arabia Academy sign MoU to train fut ..

ADU, Sky News Arabia Academy sign MoU to train future media professionals

6 minutes ago
 Emirati race driver to kick off Formula 4 campaign ..

Emirati race driver to kick off Formula 4 campaign this month in Italy

6 minutes ago
 Firefighters, army work to douse massive fire in B ..

Firefighters, army work to douse massive fire in Bangladesh market

6 minutes ago
 DEWA CEO receives Bahrain Electricity and Water Au ..

DEWA CEO receives Bahrain Electricity and Water Authority&#039;s president

6 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure enables e-Si ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure enables e-Signature feature for engineerin ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.