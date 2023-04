PESCO notifies power suspension

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Peshawar Electrical Supply Company(PESCO) on Thursday notified power suspension from Wah Grid Station, Haripur-Borhan Transmission Line and Matani Grid Station due to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV New Wah Grid Station April 08, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Khan Pur Old feeders would face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur-Borhan Transmission Line April 08, from 6 a.

m. to 4 p.m. resultantly consumers of 132 KV Hattar 1,2, Haripur, Kholian Bala, Havelian and 66 KV Haripur and Havelian grid connected 11 KV feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Matani Grid Station April 10, 11, 12, 13, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumer of 11 KV Matani City , New Matani, Old Matani, Old Azakhel, Maryanzai, Tela Band and Zangali feeders would face inconvenience.