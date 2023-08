Pesco notifies power suspension

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV University Grid Station on 8th and 12th August from 07 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Subsequently, it said consumers of 11 KV Malkandher, Engineering, Regi, Tajabad-2, Tajabad, Agriculture, Mera Achini, HMC, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Gharib Abad, Rahat Abad-1, CMB, Abdara, Achini-1, Hassanzai, Sufaid Dheri, Old Bara Road, JAF, academy Town, Circular Road, DHA, HBK, Askari-6, Commercial Building Abdul Razaq and Pawaka feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Dalazak Grid Station on 8th and 12th August from 07 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Gulbela, OPF, Pakaghulam, Wadpaga-1 & 2, Gulabad, Lakki Star, Duran Pur, BRT, Golozai, Mohammad Zai and Jinnah Collage feeders will face inconvenience.