Sumaira FH Published December 11, 2023 | 05:00 PM

PESCO notifies power suspension

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Peshawar Electrical Supply Company (PESCO) on Monday notified power suspension from various grids of the province on December 13 due to unavoidable maintenance work.

According to the notification power supply would remain suspended from Rehman Baba grid station from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of Sheikh Muhammadi grid connected feeders would face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply from RB Terbela grid station would remain suspended from 10 a.

m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of Topi, GIK Industrial, Mix-II, Kalabat and Kotla feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from RB Terbela grid station from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m,. resultantly consumers of Gandaf, Hayat Steel, New Yousafzai, Utla, Amanzai feeders would faced inconvenience.

The power supply from Gomal University Grid Station would remain suspended from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. resultantly consumers of Gomal University grid connected feeders would face inconvenience.

