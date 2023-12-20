Open Menu

PESCO Notifies Power Suspension

Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2023 | 04:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Wednesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar Cantt grid station on 21st December from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Consequently, it said consumers of University Town, PAF Base and Palosi feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will also remain suspended from Wah-Haripur Transmission Line on 21st December from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. resultantly, consumers of 66 KV Haripur and Hevellian grid-connected feeders will face inconvenience.

