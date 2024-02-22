PESCO Notifies Power Suspension
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2024 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 500 KV Peshawar Grid Station on 23rd February from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Badaber feeder will face inconvenience.
Likewise, it said that power supply will remain suspended from Kurram Garhi Grid Station on 24th and 26th February from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Cantt 2 feeder and 66 KV Kuram Ghari transmission line connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience-
The power supply will also remain suspended from Bannu Grid Station on 24th, 25th and 26th February from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of City 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, Express, Fatima Khel 1, 2, Woolen Mill, Cantt 1, Jani Khel 1,2 and Haveed feeders will face inconvenience.
Recent Stories
Adialal jail administration denies access to PTI’s leaders to Imran Khan
Int’l Conference on Breaking Barriers through Diversity, Inclusivity begins fr ..
Kohli’s family become unwitting subjects of AI algorithms
Ambassador Tirmizi highlights opportunities for Pakistani companies in Middle Ea ..
Governor Punjab signs summary for Punjab Assembly session tomorrow
Adiala jail officials unveil reasons behind keeping Bushra Bibi at Bani Gala
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance bilateral trade, investment in various s ..
Suspect running social media campaign against CJP Isa arrested
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024
Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka take T20 series
Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Ma ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CS chairs meeting of Provincial Task Force on Polio Eradication1 minute ago
-
MTIs barred from appointments, policy decisions till formation of elected KP government2 minutes ago
-
PSF invites applications from young Pakistani students to participate in IJSO-20242 minutes ago
-
Plantation drive- 2024 kicked off at Sindh University by Green Youth Movement Club12 minutes ago
-
Secretary health for stern action against illegal labs in Balochistan12 minutes ago
-
Livestock farmers call for addressing their problems12 minutes ago
-
Model vaccination centre set up at IPH12 minutes ago
-
DIG directs to enhance security measures during Shab-e-Barat celebrations12 minutes ago
-
Govt to take strict action against elements using social media platforms for inciting violence: Sola ..22 minutes ago
-
AIMS to hold Congenital Heart Disease Health Camp in Quetta22 minutes ago
-
Minister stresses govt role in fostering growth of pharma sector22 minutes ago
-
Zain ul Abideen Ansari posted as DG (M&E) School Education Sindh32 minutes ago