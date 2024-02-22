PESCO notifies power suspension

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 500 KV Peshawar Grid Station on 23rd February from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Badaber feeder will face inconvenience.

Likewise, it said that power supply will remain suspended from Kurram Garhi Grid Station on 24th and 26th February from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Cantt 2 feeder and 66 KV Kuram Ghari transmission line connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience-

The power supply will also remain suspended from Bannu Grid Station on 24th, 25th and 26th February from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of City 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, Express, Fatima Khel 1, 2, Woolen Mill, Cantt 1, Jani Khel 1,2 and Haveed feeders will face inconvenience.