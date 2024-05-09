Open Menu

PESCO Notifies Power Suspension

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2024 | 05:51 PM

PESCO notifies power suspension

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from

Jamrud grid station on 10 th May from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Resultantly, it said consumers of Hayatabad 1,2, 3, 4, 5,New Hayatabad Heath Care Hospital , Health Excelence, Northwest Hospital, Kidney Center, RMI, Kacha Ghari, Karkhano, Gul Abad, P.I.C, Hayatabad Surgical, Peshawar General, Foundation Hospital, Wood, Northmen Bottling, Industrial Estate, , Express 1,2,3,4, 5, PHA, Omrak , Olympia, Industrial Estate, Mohmand Steel,Al Hafiz, Frontier Teck Wood, PPI 1,2,Mika Steel Express 1,2,3,4, PHA feeders will face inconvenience. Likewise, it said power supply will remain suspended from Hayatabad Phase 7 Grid Station on 10th May from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00p.m. resultantly, consumers of Green Wood and Frontier Ceramic feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Dilazak Grid Station on 11th May from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., resultantly, consumers of Mian Ghar, Gulbela, OPF, Pakha Ghulam, Wadpaga 1,2, Gullabad, Lucky Star, Doran Pur, BRT, Gulozai, Muhammadzai and Jannah College feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will also remain suspended from Pesco Colony Grid Station on 12 th May from 8:00 a.m to 2:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Bank Of Khyber, Scarp 1, ICF, Darmangi, Warsak Road and Jail feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Swat Grid Station on 10 th May from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Kanju, Dheray , Kanju Cantt, Bara Banda, Qalagay, Kubal, Devlai, Dardyal feeders will face

inconvenience.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Peshawar Swat Jail Company Road Olympia May Bank Of Khyber From PESCO P

Recent Stories

Project Director SFERP for early completion of roa ..

Project Director SFERP for early completion of road work before forthcoming mons ..

2 minutes ago
 Spain vows to block BBVA's hostile bid for rival b ..

Spain vows to block BBVA's hostile bid for rival bank

3 minutes ago
 Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signal ..

Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signals looming cut

3 minutes ago
 London, Frankfurt hit record highs on rate-cut hop ..

London, Frankfurt hit record highs on rate-cut hopes

3 minutes ago
 Entire road work completed before forthcoming mons ..

Entire road work completed before forthcoming monsoon: Kanasaro

3 minutes ago
 Crespo-Kewell Champions League rivalry renewed in ..

Crespo-Kewell Champions League rivalry renewed in Asian final

3 minutes ago
Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signal ..

Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signals looming cut

7 minutes ago
 SBP injects Rs 393.75 billion into market

SBP injects Rs 393.75 billion into market

7 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 10 paisa against US dollar

Rupee sheds 10 paisa against US dollar

7 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman' regional office holds open cour ..

Federal Ombudsman' regional office holds open court at Paharpur Tehsil

6 minutes ago
 Technological advancements essential for driving c ..

Technological advancements essential for driving country's development: Shaza

6 minutes ago
 NEPRA concludes hearing into KE petition for fuel ..

NEPRA concludes hearing into KE petition for fuel cost variation

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan