PESCO Notifies Power Suspension
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2024 | 06:23 PM
Peshawar Eelectric Supply Company (PESCO) on Wednesday notified power suspension on May 30 from various grids of the province due to unavoidable maintenance work
Power supply would remain suspended from Peshawar City Grid Station on 30th May from 8 a.m to 2 p.m, as result, consumers of Sikhandar Abad, Zaryab, Phandu Road, City Home, Bana Mari, Urmar, Islamabad, Faqir Abad, Sheikh Abad, Molvi G, Nishtarabad, NHA feeders would face inconvenience
The power supply would remain suspended from Peshawar Fort Grid Station on from 8 a.m to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of Karim Pura, LRH, Chowk Yadgar feeders would face inconvenience.
The power supply would remain suspended from Mengora Grid Station on 8 a.m to 2 p.m. resultantly consumer of Malam Jaba, Express Saidu Hospital, Bandai, Mengora 1,2,3,4, 5,Kabal , Nawa Kali, Saidu Sharif, Barikot 2, Odigram, Kabal 4,Matta 2, Faiza Ghat, Kabal 2, Gulda, Marghuzar, Saidu Hospital, Kabal 3, Gogdara, Takhta Band, Qambar, Singar, MES, Haji Baba,Shin, Saidu Baba, Bara Bandai, Shah Dara, Hospital Express feeders would face inconvenience.
The power supply would remain suspended from Mardan Grid Station 9 a.m to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of Muhabat Abad, Sheikh Maltoon, Express, Industrial , SIDB, Jan Abad, Pakistan Chowk , Canal Road, Bacha Khan Med College, Bank Road, Muslim Abad, Nissata Road, Ahmad Abad, Misri Abad, Rural 1, PRC, New Toru, Eid Ghah, Gujar Ghari, Charssada Road, New Manga, Green Area, New Charssada Raod, New Sheikh Maltoon feeders would face inconvenience.
Power supply would remain suspended from Abbottabad Grid Station on 9 a.m to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of Repco, Link, Sherwan, PMA, CMH, Town, Nawa Sher, SDA, Thandyani, Cantt, Damtoor, Bagnotar feeders would face inconvenience.
