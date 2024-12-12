Open Menu

PESCO Notifies Power Suspension

Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2024 | 04:40 PM

PESCO notifies power suspension

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Thursday notified power suspension from various grids from December 23:to 18 Due to maintenance Work.

Power supply would remain suspended from Jamrud Grid Station on December 13, 16, and 18 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers Kacha Ghari feeders would face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply would remain suspended from Karak grid station on December 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers Bahadar 1,2, Sabir Abad 1, Town Ship, Industrial Estate, Surdog, Sabir Abad 3, Kanda Karak, Attock Energy feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from Saray Norang grid station on from December 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers Narchaghgar, Norang City , Nasir Khel, Ghori Wala 2 feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from DI Khan-Band Kurai Transmission Line on December 16 from 8 a.

m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of Band Kurai grid connected feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from Pubbi Grid Station on December 14,15,16,17 and 18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. resultantly consumers Jalozai feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from Abbottabad-Nathia Gali Transmission Line on December 14 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of Nathitya Gali grid connected feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from Haripur-Burhan Transmission on 1 December 15 rom 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. resultantly consumers of Hattar 1,2, Khanpur, Haripur, Kholian Bala, Havelian and 66 KV Havelian and Haripur grid connected feeders would face in convenience.

APP/adi

Recent Stories

ATC indicts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Yasmeen Rashid i ..

ATC indicts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Yasmeen Rashid in Shadman arson, riots case

12 minutes ago
 MDCAT 2024: 15 individuals booked over charges of ..

MDCAT 2024: 15 individuals booked over charges of leaking paper on social media

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan welcomes UNGA resolution for immediate ce ..

Pakistan welcomes UNGA resolution for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

25 minutes ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in Toshakhana Cas ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in Toshakhana Case 2

30 minutes ago
 CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s Visit to China: Strengt ..

CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s Visit to China: Strengthening Ties, Paving the Path f ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024

8 hours ago
 UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 202 ..

UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025

17 hours ago
 Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergradu ..

Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates

17 hours ago
 Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0

Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0

17 hours ago
 Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriat ..

Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriation of Pakistani prisoners

17 hours ago
 Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hos ..

Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hospitals to meet growing demand

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan