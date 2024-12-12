PESCO Notifies Power Suspension
Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2024 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Thursday notified power suspension from various grids from December 23:to 18 Due to maintenance Work.
Power supply would remain suspended from Jamrud Grid Station on December 13, 16, and 18 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers Kacha Ghari feeders would face inconvenience.
Similarly, power supply would remain suspended from Karak grid station on December 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers Bahadar 1,2, Sabir Abad 1, Town Ship, Industrial Estate, Surdog, Sabir Abad 3, Kanda Karak, Attock Energy feeders would face inconvenience.
Power supply would remain suspended from Saray Norang grid station on from December 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers Narchaghgar, Norang City , Nasir Khel, Ghori Wala 2 feeders would face inconvenience.
Power supply would remain suspended from DI Khan-Band Kurai Transmission Line on December 16 from 8 a.
m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of Band Kurai grid connected feeders would face inconvenience.
Power supply would remain suspended from Pubbi Grid Station on December 14,15,16,17 and 18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. resultantly consumers Jalozai feeders would face inconvenience.
Power supply would remain suspended from Abbottabad-Nathia Gali Transmission Line on December 14 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of Nathitya Gali grid connected feeders would face inconvenience.
Power supply would remain suspended from Haripur-Burhan Transmission on 1 December 15 rom 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. resultantly consumers of Hattar 1,2, Khanpur, Haripur, Kholian Bala, Havelian and 66 KV Havelian and Haripur grid connected feeders would face in convenience.
APP/adi
