Open Menu

PESCO Notifies Power Suspension

Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2025 | 04:50 PM

PESCO notifies power suspension

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) The PESCO on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Jamrud Grid Station on 7th January from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. resultantly, consumers of New Jamrud grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from Hayatabad Grid Station on 7th January from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Peshawar University and Peshawar Industrial grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, the power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar Grid Station on 7th January from 11 a.m.AM to 1 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Peshawar grid connected feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar Industrial Grid Station on 8 January from 2 p.

m. to 4 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Peshawar Industrial grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from Kholian Bala Grid Station on 8th and 9th

January from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Sajikot, City Havelian, Town Havelian, Industrial, 1, Kholian, Jabri 3 Customers of CAD, INF Bridge, Sarai Salah ,Sangar, Rehana, Bogara feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Haupur Grid Station on 7th and 9th January from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Pinyan 1, 2, Kot 1, 2, Chamha, Zeb Farma, PIDC, Pospet, KT. S 1, 2, Swabi Mera, Swabi Mera 1,2, TOWN 1, 2, 4, 3, 5, SNK, Judicial complex, SIRYA, Baldhir, Pak Istria , NRTC, T&T Mirpur 1, Rehana 1 TIP feeders will face inconvenience.

Related Topics

Peshawar Sangar Swabi Mirpur Jamrud Havelian Canada Dollars January From PESCO P

Recent Stories

Passport Counters set up at NADRA Mega Centers sta ..

Passport Counters set up at NADRA Mega Centers start functioning

48 seconds ago
 PM Shehbaz directs strict action against all human ..

PM Shehbaz directs strict action against all human traffickers

23 minutes ago
 Toshakhana Case 2 required further inquiry: IHC

Toshakhana Case 2 required further inquiry: IHC

29 minutes ago
 FEI praises outstanding organisation of Group VII ..

FEI praises outstanding organisation of Group VII Endurance Championship Butheeb ..

1 hour ago
 UNRWA says Gaza child deaths due to cold rise to 8

UNRWA says Gaza child deaths due to cold rise to 8

3 hours ago
 FBMA International Show Jumping Cup concludes

FBMA International Show Jumping Cup concludes

3 hours ago
UAE sets historic record in aviation sector with o ..

UAE sets historic record in aviation sector with over one million air movements ..

3 hours ago
 Private educational institutions, schools to reope ..

Private educational institutions, schools to reopen in federal capital by tomorr ..

3 hours ago
 Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala ..

Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala police station

4 hours ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews various po ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews various policies, legislation, updates o ..

4 hours ago
 Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilita ..

Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilitation centres in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra d ..

Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra deferred again until Jan 13

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan