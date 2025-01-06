PESCO notifies power suspension

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) The PESCO on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Jamrud Grid Station on 7th January from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. resultantly, consumers of New Jamrud grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from Hayatabad Grid Station on 7th January from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Peshawar University and Peshawar Industrial grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, the power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar Grid Station on 7th January from 11 a.m.AM to 1 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Peshawar grid connected feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar Industrial Grid Station on 8 January from 2 p.

m. to 4 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Peshawar Industrial grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from Kholian Bala Grid Station on 8th and 9th

January from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Sajikot, City Havelian, Town Havelian, Industrial, 1, Kholian, Jabri 3 Customers of CAD, INF Bridge, Sarai Salah ,Sangar, Rehana, Bogara feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Haupur Grid Station on 7th and 9th January from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Pinyan 1, 2, Kot 1, 2, Chamha, Zeb Farma, PIDC, Pospet, KT. S 1, 2, Swabi Mera, Swabi Mera 1,2, TOWN 1, 2, 4, 3, 5, SNK, Judicial complex, SIRYA, Baldhir, Pak Istria , NRTC, T&T Mirpur 1, Rehana 1 TIP feeders will face inconvenience.