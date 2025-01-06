PESCO Notifies Power Suspension
Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2025 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) The PESCO on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Jamrud Grid Station on 7th January from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. resultantly, consumers of New Jamrud grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.
The power supply will also remain suspended from Hayatabad Grid Station on 7th January from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Peshawar University and Peshawar Industrial grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.
Likewise, the power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar Grid Station on 7th January from 11 a.m.AM to 1 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Peshawar grid connected feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar Industrial Grid Station on 8 January from 2 p.
m. to 4 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Peshawar Industrial grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.
The power supply will also remain suspended from Kholian Bala Grid Station on 8th and 9th
January from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Sajikot, City Havelian, Town Havelian, Industrial, 1, Kholian, Jabri 3 Customers of CAD, INF Bridge, Sarai Salah ,Sangar, Rehana, Bogara feeders will face inconvenience.
The power supply will remain suspended from Haupur Grid Station on 7th and 9th January from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Pinyan 1, 2, Kot 1, 2, Chamha, Zeb Farma, PIDC, Pospet, KT. S 1, 2, Swabi Mera, Swabi Mera 1,2, TOWN 1, 2, 4, 3, 5, SNK, Judicial complex, SIRYA, Baldhir, Pak Istria , NRTC, T&T Mirpur 1, Rehana 1 TIP feeders will face inconvenience.
Recent Stories
Passport Counters set up at NADRA Mega Centers start functioning
PM Shehbaz directs strict action against all human traffickers
Toshakhana Case 2 required further inquiry: IHC
FEI praises outstanding organisation of Group VII Endurance Championship Butheeb ..
UNRWA says Gaza child deaths due to cold rise to 8
FBMA International Show Jumping Cup concludes
UAE sets historic record in aviation sector with over one million air movements ..
Private educational institutions, schools to reopen in federal capital by tomorr ..
Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala police station
Ministerial Development Council reviews various policies, legislation, updates o ..
Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilitation centres in Abu Dhabi
Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra deferred again until Jan 13
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Passport Counters set up at NADRA Mega Centers start functioning48 seconds ago
-
Admissions underway at IUB; fee reduction offered1 minute ago
-
Children’s Hospital activates machine for blood cancer diagnosis1 minute ago
-
Gang busted in Layyah1 minute ago
-
CM condemns terror attack1 minute ago
-
PESCO notifies power suspension1 minute ago
-
PJA launches another training program on analysis of revenue documents1 minute ago
-
Naval Chief lauds continued financial support of Sindh govt to Cadet College Sanghar1 minute ago
-
LDA seals 116 illegal commercial buildings1 minute ago
-
PM directs strict legal action against all human trafficking groups, confiscation of properties11 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 32,000 cusecs water11 minutes ago
-
Cold, dry weather forecast for Sindh11 minutes ago