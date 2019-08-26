UrduPoint.com
PESCO Notifies Power Suspension

Mon 26th August 2019

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Monday notified power suspension from 33 KV Thakot and Pattan grid stations from August 26 to September 7, due to installation of power transformer.

The spokesman of PESCO said in a press release that power transformers is being installed at 132 KV Grid Station due to which power supply would remained suspended for 13 days from 9 am to 8 pm from August 26 to September 7.

The consumers of 33KVThakot and Pattan grid stations link to 11 KV Bisham 1,2,3, Thakot, Dubair and Daso feeders will face inconveniences in the meanwhile.

More Stories From Pakistan

