Pesco notifies power suspension

(@FahadShabbir)

Owing to maintenance work, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Nowshera City Grid Station on 28th September from 9 am to 5pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Tehsil Road, Kheshki Express, Kabul River, Company Bagh feeders will face inconveniences

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Owing to maintenance work, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Nowshera City Grid Station on 28th September from 9 am to 5pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Tehsil Road, Kheshki Express, Kabul River, Company Bagh feeders will face inconveniences.

Pesco statement said on Friday that power supply will remain suspended from 132 Balakot-Muzafarabad transmission line on 28th September from 9 am to 5 pm due to which consumers of 132 KV Mansehra, Balakot, M/Abad, Noseri, Rampura connected 11 KV feeders will face inconveniences.

Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from 132 Haripur Grid Station on 28th September from 9 am to 11 am, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Panian 1,2, Sarai Niamat Khan, Baldher feeders will face inconveniences.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Nishat Tarbela Grid Station on 30th September from 10 am to 1pm, affecting consumers of 11 KV Gahzi feeders.