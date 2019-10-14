PESCO notifies power suspension

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Monday notified power suspension from various grid stations of the province due to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on October 15 from 8 a.m to 2 pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV University Campus, Canal Town, Engineering feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 220 KV Shahibagh Grid Station on October 15, 17 from 8 AM to 2 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV New Naguman, Khazana, Takhtabad feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Sakhi Chasma Grid Station on October 15, 17 from 8 AM to 2 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Haryana 1, Daudzai 1,2, Khazana, KSM, Old Naguman feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar City Grid Station on October 15, 16, 17 from 8:30 AM to 2:30 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Urmer, Baghbanan, Chamkani, Chughal Pura feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on October 16, 17 from 8 AM to 2 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Commercial 1,2, University Town, KTH, Islamia College feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Rehman Baba Grid Station on October 16, 17 from 8:30 AM to 2:30 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Urmer 2, New Hazar Khani, Phando Baba, Phando Road, Kachori, Phando Road 2, Yakatooth, Chairman Daftar feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Nowshera Industrial Grid Station on October 15, 16 from 8:30 AM to 2:30 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Armed Colony, ASC, RA Bazar, Manki Sharif, Nowshera Cantt, Ghee Mill feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mattani Grid Station on October 16, 17 from 8 AM to 2 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Telaband, Maryamzai, Old Aza Khel, Darwazgai, FATA University feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 66 KV Tajazai Grid Station on October 16 from 8 AM to 2 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Tajazai, Ghazni Khel feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Timergara Grid Station on October 16 from 9 AM to 3 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Dush Khela, Maidan, Express Maidan, Tormang 2, Odigram , New and Old Mayar, Lal Qilla, Balam Bat, Sheikhan feeders will face inconveniences.