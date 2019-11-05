PESCO notifies power suspension

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Tuesday notified power suspension from various grid stations of the province due to unavoidable maintenance work.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on November 6 from 9AM to 12PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad, Achini 1,2, Gul Abad, HMC, Ring Road, Jamal-ul-Din Afghani Road, Old Bara Road, Malakandher feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Rehman Baba Grid Station on November 6from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Urmar 2, New Hazar Khani, Pandu Baba, Ring Road, Kachori, Phandu Road 2, Surizai, Yakatooth, Chairman Daftar feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar City Grid Station on November 6 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Urmer, Baghbanan, Chamkani, Chughal Pura and Lala feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Dalazak Grid Station on November 6 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Wadpaga 1,2 feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on November 6 from 9AM to 4PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV KTS 1,2, SNK, Swabi Meira, Town 2,3, Panian 2 feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Chakdara Grid Station on November 6 from 8AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Ouch, Kotigram, Khan Pur, Talash Express, City Batkhela, Asband, New Badwan, Chakdara, PIDC, Chakdara City, Itimad Steel, Badwan, Thana, Alla Dand, Khar, Jalala, Perviz Shaheed, Hisar Baba feeders will face inconveniences.