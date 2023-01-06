UrduPoint.com

PESCO Notifies Power Suspension Due To Maintenance Work

Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2023 | 04:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has notified suspension of electricity to various localities due to maintenance work.

According to the notification issued here on Friday, power supply from 132 KV Shahi Bagh-Peshawar Fort- Taru Jaba Transmission Line will remain suspended on 8th January (Sunday) from 9:00 A.M to 4:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Peshawar Fort and Wapda House grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Oghi-Battal Transmission Line on 7th January (Saturday) from 9:00 A.M to 5:00 P.M resultantly consumers of 132 KV Battal grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

Furthermore, power supply will also remain suspended from 132 Haripur-Hattar Transmission Line on 8th January (Sunday) from 9:00 A.M to 5:00 P.M, and extra load managements will be carried out on 132 KV resultantly consumers of Hattar 1,2, Haripur, Kholian Bala and 66 KV Haripur and Havelian grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply will also remain suspended from 132 Haripur-Havelian Transmission Line on 9th January from 9:00 A.M to 5:00 P.M, and extra load management will be carried out on 132 KV resultantly consumers of AMC Nathia Gali, Abbottabad, Kholian Bala grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

