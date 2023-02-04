Pesco notifies power suspension for areas of provincial metropolis

Pesco authorities have notified power suspension in various areas of provincial metropolis due to repair and maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Pesco authorities have notified power suspension in various areas of provincial metropolis due to repair and maintenance work.

According to Pesco, here, on Saturday, power supply will remain suspended, from 132 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Stationon, on 6,8 and 14 February from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, respectively, resultantly consumer of 11 KV Nishath, KSM, Industrial Naguman, Khazana, Haryana, Shah Alam, Sheikhan, Eid Gah, Charssada Road , Afghan Colony, SaddarAmeen Jan Colony, Latif Abad, Dazak, Sirbuland Pura, Samar Bagh, New Takhtabad, Bakhshupul feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV PAF Grid Station on 6, 9 and 13 February from 9:00AM to 3:00PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV PAF, Hassan Khel, Saphan, Old Badbair, Ghari Sher Dad, Kochian feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Rehman Baba Grid Station on 6, 9 and13 February from 9:00 AM to 3:00PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Shareef Abad, Khan Must Colony , New Hazar Khwani, Surizai, Phandu Baba, Urmar 2, Yakatooth, New Charmin , Phandu Road 2, Ring Road, Chair Man Daftark, BeriBagh, Rashid Ghari, SuriZaiBala, Ring Road 2, SIDB feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Kohat Road Grid Station on 6,9 and 13 February from 9:00am to 3:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV PAF Express, Kohat Road, Wazir Bagh, Sunehri Masjid, Bana Mari feeders will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Industrial Kohat Grid Station on 6, 9 and 13 February from 9:00AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Civil Quarter, Nothia, Murshid Abad, Abaseen, Old Deh Bahadar, Old Kohat Road, New Kohat Road, Ameen Colony, Bara, Nodheya Payan, Dora Road , Landi Arbab 1,2,3, Sheikh Mohammadi , Pishtakhara, Swati Gate, Gulbargh, Scheme Chowk feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar City Grid Station on 6, 9 and 13 February from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Sikandarpura, Lala, Hashtnagri, Chughalpura, Chamkani, Radio Pakistan, Sethi Town, Gulbarg 1,2,Arbab, Phandu Road, City Home, Baghbanan , Urmar, Islamabad, Faqir Abad, Sheikh Abad, Molvi Gee, Nishtarabad, NHA feeders will face inconvenience.