PESCO Notifies Power Suspension For Buner, Tank

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2022 | 07:31 PM

PESCO notifies power suspension for Buner, Tank

Power supply from 132 KV Daggar Grid Station will remain suspended due to maintenance work on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Power supply from 132 KV Daggar Grid Station will remain suspended due to maintenance work on Thursday (March 31, 2022) from 10:00 A.M to 3:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Sunnygram, Ambela, Ashazai, Hospital, Gagra, Dewana Baba feeders will face inconvenience.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Tank Grid Station on Thursday (March 31, 2022) from 9:00 A.M to 4:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV City 1, Sabir Baba, Gul Imam, Mulazai 1 feeders will face inconvenience.

More Stories From Pakistan

