PESCO notifies power suspension for Hayatabad

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on 1st June from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 1,4,5, New Hayatabad feeders will face inconvenience

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on 1st June from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 1,4,5, New Hayatabad feeders will face inconvenience.

It said the power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Phase 7 Hayatabad Grid Station on 1st June from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13, Old Hayatabad, Deans Heights, Shaukat Khanam feeders will face inconvenience.