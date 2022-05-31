UrduPoint.com

PESCO Notifies Power Suspension For Hayatabad

Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2022 | 02:54 PM

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on 1st June from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 1,4,5, New Hayatabad feeders will face inconvenience

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on 1st June from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 1,4,5, New Hayatabad feeders will face inconvenience.

It said the power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Phase 7 Hayatabad Grid Station on 1st June from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13, Old Hayatabad, Deans Heights, Shaukat Khanam feeders will face inconvenience.

