Open Menu

Pesco Notifies Power Suspension For Hazara Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Pesco notifies power suspension for Hazara Division

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pescp) on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Abbottabad Grid Station on August 29 and 31 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Consequently, it said that consumers of Banda Pir Khan, APS, Jannah Abad, Mandayan, SIE, Comsats University, and INOR feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from Balakot Grid Station on August 30 and 31 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of Ghari Habib Ullah, Jahangai and Tanawal feeders will face inconvenience.

Moreover, the power supply will remain suspended from Haripur Grid Station on August 29 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of Panian 1,2, Kot 1,2, Chamba, Zebpharma, PIDC, Phosphate, KTS 1,2, Swabi Mera 1,2, Town 1,2,3,4,5, SNK, Judicial Complex, SIRYA and Bakldher feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Mansehra Grid Station on 30th and August 31 from 7 a.m to12 p.m. resultantly consumers of Ghazikot, Ahsan Shaheed, City 1,2, Qalandar Abad, Attar Sheesha, Shaheen Shaheed, Lasain Nawab, City 3, Murad Pur, Khaki and Shankiari feeders will face inconvenience.

Related Topics

Peshawar Martyrs Shaheed Abbottabad Company Mansehra Haripur Swabi Balakot August From P

Recent Stories

UAE, China sign MoU to boost stature of Arabian ho ..

UAE, China sign MoU to boost stature of Arabian horses

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan Cricket Board unveils Star Nation Jersey ..

Pakistan Cricket Board unveils Star Nation Jersey for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

32 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates education sector ..

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates education sector on new academic year

54 minutes ago
 Court grants bail to Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir in se ..

Court grants bail to Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir in sedition case

2 hours ago
 SUPER 11 Sign on as Title Sponsor for Asia Cup 202 ..

SUPER 11 Sign on as Title Sponsor for Asia Cup 2023

2 hours ago
 Zaka Ashraf congratulates Pakistan Men’s team on ..

Zaka Ashraf congratulates Pakistan Men’s team on achieving No. 1 ODI ranking

2 hours ago

Dubai Chamber of Commerce showcases benefits of ‘Business Sectors Platform’ ..

2 hours ago
 Charging Up the Hype: Pakistan Counts Down to the ..

Charging Up the Hype: Pakistan Counts Down to the vivo Y27 Launch

3 hours ago
 Emirati women affirm their strong presence in serv ..

Emirati women affirm their strong presence in serving the country in various fie ..

4 hours ago
 IPS, RIIO to form think tanks’ network on Indian ..

IPS, RIIO to form think tanks’ network on Indian Ocean Region

4 hours ago
 PM Kakar to chair second meeting on inflated elect ..

PM Kakar to chair second meeting on inflated electricity bills today

5 hours ago
 Zaka Ashraf chairs PCB management committee in Kar ..

Zaka Ashraf chairs PCB management committee in Karachi

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan