Pesco notifies power suspension for Hazara Division

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pescp) on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Abbottabad Grid Station on August 29 and 31 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Consequently, it said that consumers of Banda Pir Khan, APS, Jannah Abad, Mandayan, SIE, Comsats University, and INOR feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from Balakot Grid Station on August 30 and 31 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of Ghari Habib Ullah, Jahangai and Tanawal feeders will face inconvenience.

Moreover, the power supply will remain suspended from Haripur Grid Station on August 29 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of Panian 1,2, Kot 1,2, Chamba, Zebpharma, PIDC, Phosphate, KTS 1,2, Swabi Mera 1,2, Town 1,2,3,4,5, SNK, Judicial Complex, SIRYA and Bakldher feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Mansehra Grid Station on 30th and August 31 from 7 a.m to12 p.m. resultantly consumers of Ghazikot, Ahsan Shaheed, City 1,2, Qalandar Abad, Attar Sheesha, Shaheen Shaheed, Lasain Nawab, City 3, Murad Pur, Khaki and Shankiari feeders will face inconvenience.