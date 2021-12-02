UrduPoint.com

Pesco Notifies Power Suspension For Karak, DI Khan, Bannu

Sumaira FH 51 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 06:00 AM

Pesco notifies power suspension for Karak, DI Khan, Bannu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Wednesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Karak Grid Station on 2nd, 4th, 5th, 11th and 12th December from 9 a.m. to 3p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Ahmad Wala, HighWay, Warana, Karak 1, Town Ship, Karak 2, Sabir Abad 1,2, feeders will face inconvenience.

It said power supply will remain suspended from 66 KV Kuram Ghari Grid Station on 2nd, 8th, and 13th December from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Cantt 2, Airport feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV D.

I. Khan Grid Station on 2nd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th December from 9a.m. to 3p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Muryali 1,2, Rido Pakistan, Muneez Abad, Daman Mill, Kotla Habib, Gomal, DDA feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Gomal University DI Khan Grid Station on 2nd, 4th, 6th,7th and 8th December from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Bannu Grid Station on 2nd, 4th, 6th, 11th December from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV City 2, Bazar Ahmad Khan, Nurur 3, Jani Khel 1, Ismail Khan feeders will face inconvenience.

