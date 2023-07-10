Pesco notifies power suspension for Karak, Naurang

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Karak Grid Station on 11th, 12th, 13th, 14th and 18th July from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Subsequently, it said that consumers of 11 KV S. Abad-1, 2, 3, Karak-1, 2 and Township feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Tajazai Grid Station on 11th, 12th, 13th, 14th and 18th July from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. resultantly consumer of 11 KV Tajazai-2, Tajuri-3, Ghazni Khel-2, Achu Khel-1, 2 and Lakki City-1, 2, 3 feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Sari Naurang Grid Station on 11th,12th, 13th, 14th and 18th July from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Gandi feeder will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 66 KV Tajazai Grid Station on 11th, 12th, 13th, 14th and 18th July from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Tajazai, Ghazni Khel-1 and Tajuri-1 feeders will face inconvenience.