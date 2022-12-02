UrduPoint.com

PESCO Notifies Power Suspension For Malakand Region

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2022

PESCO notifies power suspension for Malakand Region

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has notified suspension of power supply due to maintenance work from various grid stations of Malakand region.

It said that due to maintenance work, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KVWarsak Power House Grid Station on 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th December from 10:00 A.M to 4:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Warsak Power House grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience, said a press release issued here from WAPDA House on Friday.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Swat Grid Station on 3rd, 5th, 6th, 7th December from 9:00 A.M to 3:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Malam Jaba, Saidu Shareef Hospital, Bandhai, Mingora 1,2,3,4, Marghuzar, Saidu Shareef, Barikot, Kabal 2,3,4, Saidu Sharif Hospital, Gogdara, Takhtaband, Qambar, Singar, Haji Baba, Saidu Baba, Bara Bandhai, Shahdara, Hospital Experss, Ajrang, New Khwazakhela, Shn , Charbagh feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Shangla Grid Station on 3rd, 5th, 6th and7thDecember from 9:00 A.M to 3:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Yakh Tangay, Alpuri, Maira, Besham 3 feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Khwazakhela Grid Station on 3rd, 5th, 6th and 7th December from 9:00 A.M to 3:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Shangla, Matta, Charbagh Express, Matta 3, Choprial , Baidara, Darwaish Khela, Shwar Express feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 66 KV Timargara Grid Station on 3rd, 5th, 6th and 7th December from 9:00 A.M to 3:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Samar Bagh, Warsak, Tormang 1, DHQ Timergara feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Batkhela Grid Station on 3rd, 5th, 6th and 7th December from 9:00 A.M to 3.00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hissar Baba, Khar, Parvez Shaheed, Batkhela Express, City Batkhela feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Besham-Thakot-Pattan Transmission Line on 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th December from 9:00 A.M to 1.00 PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Besham, Thakot and Pattan grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

