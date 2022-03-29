PESCO notifies power suspension for Mardan

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday notified that the power supply would remain suspended from 220 KV Mardan-3 Grid Station on March 30th from 9:00 a.m. to 4:0 p.m

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday notified that the power supply would remain suspended from 220 KV Mardan-3 Grid Station on March 30th from 9:00 a.m.

to 4:0 p.m., resultantly consumers of 11 KV Old Sheikh Maltoon, New Industrial, Old Industrial, MMC, Abdul Wali Khan University, SIE 4; Benazir Hospital New, Bacha Khan University New, New Sheikh Maltoon feeders will face inconvenience.