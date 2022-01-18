UrduPoint.com

PESCO Notifies Power Suspension For Mardan, Haripur, Swat, Bannu

Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2022 | 07:05 PM

PESCO notifies power suspension for Mardan, Haripur, Swat, Bannu

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has notified power suspension from various grid stations due to maintenance work in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has notified power suspension from various grid stations due to maintenance work in the province.

It said that power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan Grid Station on 19th January from 10:00 A.M to 2:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Eid Ghah Shah Dhand, Zando, Bala Ghari, Col , Pakistan Chowk, Gaju Khan, Dang Baba, Tawas feeders will face inconvenience, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on 19th and 26th January from 9:00 A.M to 3:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Banian and Town 5,4,3,2,1 feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Swat Grid Station on 19th January from 9:00 A.M to 3:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Malamjaba, Saidu Hospital, Bhadhai , Mingora 1,2, Kabal 1,2,3,4,5, Mingora 3,4, Barikot 2, Gulkadra, Marghuzar, Shingar Hospital, Gogdara, Takht Abad, Qambar, Saidu Baba, Hospital Express, feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur-Hattar Transmission Line on 19th January from 9:00 A.

M to 5:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Hattar 1 grid connected 11 KV Neelum Steel, Surj Gali 1, Hattar 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,Ali Steel, HEC, Shadi, SAC, Spin Ghar, Solve Teach, Maree Glass , Eco Pack, Adeel Shahmabaz, National Steel, Rahmat Steel, Al. Hadeed, Coronet, Suraj Gali 2, Sharif Gass Private Limited , Auxiliary, 132 KV Hattar 2 connected 11 KV Wah Noble, Mustehkam Steel, Nomi Steel, Hattar 8, Silver Lake, Gujar Steel, Neelum Steel, 132 KV Haripur grid connected 11 KV Kot Najib Ullah 1,2, Kalabat 1,2, khanpur New, Town 1,3,4, Swabi Mera 1,2, Paninan 1,2, Sarai Naimat Khan, Baldher, Phosphate , Zeb Pharma, T and T Colony, Chamba Project, Judicial Complex Haripur, PIDC, Town 5, Swabi Mera 2, 132 KV Khollian Bala grid connected 11 KV City , Kotla, Town, Mirpur 2, Industrial , Kholian, Jabri, 132 KV Havelian grid connected 11 KV Industrial , POF 1,2, CAD, INF Bridge, Town feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 220 KV Bannu Grid Station on 19th January from 9:00 A.M to 5:00 P.M resultantly consumers of 132 Bannu grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

