PESCO notifies power suspension for Oct 22

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Wednesday notified power suspension from various grid stations of the province on October 22 due to unavoidable maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Wednesday notified power suspension from various grid stations of the province on October 22 due to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on October 22 from 9 am to 2 pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV PAF, Scarp 1, ICF 2, Warsak Road 1,2 feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Fort Grid Station on October 22 from 9 am to 12 pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Qisa Khawani, Dabgri, Kakshal, Judicial Complex, Shahi Bagh 1 feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Rehaman Baba Grid Station on October 22from 9 am to 2 pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV SurizaiBala, Kachori, Phandoo Road 2, Akhoon Abad feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar City Grid Station on October 22from 9AM to 1PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Gulbargh 2, SikandarPurafeeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV ShahiBagh Grid Station on October 22 from 9AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Old ShahiBagh, Daudzai 1, Khazana 2, Gulbela 1, EidGah, Latif Abad feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Danish Abad Grid Station on October 22 from 7AM to 12PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Rahat Abad feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Kohat Road Grid Station on October 22 from 7AM to 12PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Gulbarg, Murshid Abad, Bhanamari, feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on October 22 from 8AM to 4PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Kot Najib1,2, Town 2, Kalabat 2, Khanpur feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KVMansehra Grid Station on October 22 from 9AM to 5PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Attar Shisha, City 2, Baffa, Dagar, Khaki, Qalandar Abad, Ghazi Kot, City 3, MuradPura, Manglor, Pakhal feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KVBatkhela Grid Station on October 22 from 10AM to 1PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Pervez Shahid , Khar, Hissar Baba feeders will face in conveniences.