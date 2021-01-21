UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pesco Notifies Power Suspension For Peshawar, Hazara

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 04:26 PM

Pesco notifies power suspension for Peshawar, Hazara

Peshawar Electric Supply Company on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh-Wapda House, Peshawar Fort Transmission Line on24th January from 8 a.m.to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of 66 KV Warsak Pumping House grid connected 11 KV Faqir Abad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh-Wapda House, Peshawar Fort Transmission Line on24th January from 8 a.m.to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of 66 KV Warsak Pumping House grid connected 11 KV Faqir Abad, Nishat, Daud Zai 1,2, New Khazana, Naguman, Dalalzak, Sirbuland Pura and 132 KV Peshawar Fort grid connected 11 KV feeders will face in convenience.

It said that power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mansehara-AMC Transmission Line on 23rd January from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

due to which consumers of 132 KV Haripur grid connected 11 KV Kot Najib 1,2, Town 1,2,3, Kalabat 1,2, Khanpur, Khanpur, Town 1,2, Swabi Mera, Pannian 1,2, Phosphate, Zeb Pharma, T & T Colony, Chamba Project, Judicial Complex Haripur, 132 KV Kholian Bala grid connected 11 KV City, Kokal, Town , Mirpur 2, Industrial 1, khollian and Jabri, 132 KV Abbottabad grid connected 11 KV Link Road, Bagnoter, Cantt, Dhamtor, Thandayani, Sherwan, Towmm, Kehal, Nawasher, Chona Crush Plant, SDA, PMA, Rawalakot, CMH, 132 KV AMC grid connected 11 KV Jhangi, APS, Mandian, Tanawai, BPK, SIE,AMC, Jinna Abd, PMA 2, 132 KV Nathia Gali grid connected 11 KV Ayubia, Nathia Gali, Makkol and POF feeders will face in convenienc.

Related Topics

Peshawar Abbottabad Company Road Haripur Swabi Khanpur Rawalakot Mirpur January From Nishat P

Recent Stories

Careem partners with UNDP for safety initiatives h ..

29 minutes ago

Russia logs 21,887 new COVID-19 cases

7 minutes ago

81 shops,restaurants sealed in city

7 minutes ago

RCB confiscates four truckloads goods under anti-e ..

7 minutes ago

China boosts ecological protection through Yellow ..

7 minutes ago

Ambassador of Yemen calls on Sindh Governor

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.