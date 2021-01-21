Pesco notifies power suspension for Peshawar, Hazara

Peshawar Electric Supply Company on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh-Wapda House, Peshawar Fort Transmission Line on24th January from 8 a.m.to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of 66 KV Warsak Pumping House grid connected 11 KV Faqir Abad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh-Wapda House, Peshawar Fort Transmission Line on24th January from 8 a.m.to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of 66 KV Warsak Pumping House grid connected 11 KV Faqir Abad, Nishat, Daud Zai 1,2, New Khazana, Naguman, Dalalzak, Sirbuland Pura and 132 KV Peshawar Fort grid connected 11 KV feeders will face in convenience.

It said that power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mansehara-AMC Transmission Line on 23rd January from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

due to which consumers of 132 KV Haripur grid connected 11 KV Kot Najib 1,2, Town 1,2,3, Kalabat 1,2, Khanpur, Khanpur, Town 1,2, Swabi Mera, Pannian 1,2, Phosphate, Zeb Pharma, T & T Colony, Chamba Project, Judicial Complex Haripur, 132 KV Kholian Bala grid connected 11 KV City, Kokal, Town , Mirpur 2, Industrial 1, khollian and Jabri, 132 KV Abbottabad grid connected 11 KV Link Road, Bagnoter, Cantt, Dhamtor, Thandayani, Sherwan, Towmm, Kehal, Nawasher, Chona Crush Plant, SDA, PMA, Rawalakot, CMH, 132 KV AMC grid connected 11 KV Jhangi, APS, Mandian, Tanawai, BPK, SIE,AMC, Jinna Abd, PMA 2, 132 KV Nathia Gali grid connected 11 KV Ayubia, Nathia Gali, Makkol and POF feeders will face in convenienc.