UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PESCO Notifies Power Suspension For Peshawar, Swat

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 05:20 PM

PESCO notifies power suspension for Peshawar, Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Sheikh Muhammadi- Peshawar Industrial Transmission Line on 9th February from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. resultantly consumers of 132 KV Peshawar University and Peshawar Industrial Connected 11 KV feeders will face in convenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on 10th February from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Dalazak, Sirbuland Pura, Naguman, Daudzai 2, New Khazana feeders will face in convenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Swat Grid Station on 9th ,10th ,11th,15th ,16th ,18th February from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV Malam Jabba, Dandai, Mingora 1,2,3,4, Kabal 1,2,3,4, Saidu Sharif, BArikot 2, Gul Kada, Marghuzar, Sinor, Gogdara, Takhta Band, Qambar, Sangar, Saidu Baba, Bara Bandai, Shahdara, Hospital Express, Ajrang, Manyar, Musa Khel, Shamozai, Barikot, Zara Khela, Kota feeders will face inconvenience.

Related Topics

Peshawar Swat Company Kota Saidu Sangar Barikot Mingora Bagh February From PESCO P

Recent Stories

Markram, Babar and Hasan review Pakistan’s 95-ru ..

6 minutes ago

ITA-CLF go hybrid with multi-site Pakistan Learnin ..

9 minutes ago

99,781 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

11 minutes ago

Ominous Djokovic crushes Chardy in Australian Open ..

11 minutes ago

Dutch snow keeps some Covid sites, schools closed

12 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Spanish Foreign Minis ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.