PESCO notifies power suspension for Peshawar, Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Sheikh Muhammadi- Peshawar Industrial Transmission Line on 9th February from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. resultantly consumers of 132 KV Peshawar University and Peshawar Industrial Connected 11 KV feeders will face in convenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on 10th February from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Dalazak, Sirbuland Pura, Naguman, Daudzai 2, New Khazana feeders will face in convenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Swat Grid Station on 9th ,10th ,11th,15th ,16th ,18th February from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV Malam Jabba, Dandai, Mingora 1,2,3,4, Kabal 1,2,3,4, Saidu Sharif, BArikot 2, Gul Kada, Marghuzar, Sinor, Gogdara, Takhta Band, Qambar, Sangar, Saidu Baba, Bara Bandai, Shahdara, Hospital Express, Ajrang, Manyar, Musa Khel, Shamozai, Barikot, Zara Khela, Kota feeders will face inconvenience.