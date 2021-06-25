Pesco notifies power suspension for Peshawar, Mardan

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Friday notified that due to maintenance work power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Pesco Colony Grid Station on June 26th from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m,resultantly consumers of 11 KV Warsak 2, Shahi Bagh Express, ICF, New Warsak Road 1, Jail Express feeders would face inconvenience

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Friday notified that due to maintenance work power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Pesco Colony Grid Station on June 26th from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m,resultantly consumers of 11 KV Warsak 2, Shahi Bagh Express, ICF, New Warsak Road 1, Jail Express feeders would face inconvenience.

It said power supply would also remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on 27th and 30th June from 7 am to 12 pm,resultantly consumers of 11 KV University Campus, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering, Regi, Agriculture feeders would face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 26th June from 7 am to 12 pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Warsak Road 1, ICF 1 feeders would face inconvenience.

Likewise, power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 27th and 29th June from 7am to 12 noon, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Sadar Road, Mall Road, Civil Quarters, SEM 1 feeders would face inconvenience.

The power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on 26th and 30th June from 7am to 12 pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Industrial Naguman, Haryana 1, Daudzai 1,2, Khazana, KSM, Old Naguman feeders would face inconvenience.

The power supply would also remain suspended from 132 KV Sakhi Chashma Grid Station on 26th June from 7am to 12 pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Pir Bala, Shahi Bagh 2, Nishat 2, Industrial, Benazeer Woman University, Pajagi 1, 2, Kaniza, Chagharmati, Opazai feeders would face inconvenience.

It said power supply would also remain suspended from 132 KV Warsak Grid Station on 26th June from 7 am to 12 pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Shaheen Campus, Mathra 1, Kochia 1, 2 feeders would face inconvenience.

The power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan 3 Grid Station on 26th June from 7 am to 10 am, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Pohan and Gujar Ghari feeders would face inconvenience.