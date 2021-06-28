PESCO notifies power suspension for Peshawar, Buner, Galiyat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station due to maintenance work on 29th from 6:00A.M to 10:00 A.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Regi and Model Town feeders will face inconvenience, said a press release issued here from PESCO headquarters on Monday.

Similarly, power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on 29th from 7:00 A.M to 12:00 P.M resultantly consumers of 11 KV Daudzai 2, Nishat, KSM feeders will face inconvenience.

Furthermore, power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Rehman Baba Grid Station on June 29th from 8:00 A.

M to 11:00 A.M resultantly consumers of 11 KV Surizai feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Daggar Grid Station on 29th from 7:00 A.M to 1:00 P.M resultantly consumers of 11 KV Pir Bala, Elum, Nawagai, Chamba feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Nathia Gali Grid Station on 30th from 7:00 A.M to 1:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Ayubia, Nathia Gali, Makkol and PAF feeders will face in convenience.