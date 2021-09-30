PESCO notifies power suspension for Peshawar, Kohat, Tank

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 1st and 2ND October from 7 A.M. to 4 P.M. consumers of 11 KV Malakandher, Regi, Agriculture, Palosi 1, Canal Town, Safdar Abad feeders will face inconvenience.

It said power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV KDA Grid Station on 1st October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV KDA , City 1,5, Hangu Road, Ustarzai New feeder will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 66 KV Tank Grid Station on 1st and 2nd October from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of 66 KV Tank and Tajazai grid connected 11 KV feeder will face inconvenience.