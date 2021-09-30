UrduPoint.com

PESCO Notifies Power Suspension For Peshawar, Kohat, Tank

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 05:50 PM

PESCO notifies power suspension for Peshawar, Kohat, Tank

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 1st and 2ND October from 7 A.M. to 4 P.M. consumers of 11 KV Malakandher, Regi, Agriculture, Palosi 1, Canal Town, Safdar Abad feeders will face inconvenience.

It said power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV KDA Grid Station on 1st October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV KDA , City 1,5, Hangu Road, Ustarzai New feeder will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 66 KV Tank Grid Station on 1st and 2nd October from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of 66 KV Tank and Tajazai grid connected 11 KV feeder will face inconvenience.

Related Topics

Peshawar Agriculture Company Road Hangu Tank October From PESCO P

Recent Stories

LCCI new office-bearers assume charge, set targets

LCCI new office-bearers assume charge, set targets

12 minutes ago
 ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier: 18 teams will t ..

ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier: 18 teams will take part in 16-day training ca ..

19 minutes ago
 Saba Qamar spills the beans for fans about her upc ..

Saba Qamar spills the beans for fans about her upcoming song

26 minutes ago
 AED6 billion of weeklong real estate transactions ..

AED6 billion of weeklong real estate transactions in Dubai

38 minutes ago
 34,365 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

34,365 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

38 minutes ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to King Salman on de ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to King Salman on death of Princess Hala bint Abdu ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.