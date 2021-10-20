PESCO notifies power suspension for Peshawar from Oct 21 to 30

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Wednesday notified power suspension from different grid stations of the province from October 21 onward due to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on October 21, 26, 28 from 8:30AM to 2:30PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 1,2,3,4,5, Northwest Hospital , Kidney Center, RMI, RMT 1,2, PIC, Mohmand Steel, Northern Bottling feeder will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Phase 7 Hayatabad Grid Station on October 21, 26, 28 from 8:30AM to 2:30PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13, Hayatabad Surjical, Deans Hights, Shaukat Khanam, feeder will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Sheikh Muhammadi Grid Station on October 21, 26, 28 from 8:30AM to 2:30PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Sarband, Shabkhel, Sheikhan feeder will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on October 21, 27, 30 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Nishat, KSM, Industrial Naguman, Khazana, Haryana 1, Daudzai 1,2, Old Naguman, Takht Abad, New Naguman feeder will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Kulachi Grid Station on October 22, 23, 24 from 8AM to 5PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Kulachi, Tank, Wana, Daraban, Gomal Zam Power House and 66 KV Wana and Gomal grid connected with 11 KV feeder will face inconvenience.