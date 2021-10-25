UrduPoint.com

Pesco Notifies Power Suspension For Peshawar, DI Khan

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 04:50 PM

Pesco notifies power suspension for Peshawar, DI Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV University Grid Station on 26th , 28th and 29th October from 9 a.m. to 3 P.M. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Taj Abad feeder will face inconvenience.

It was notified by Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Monday that due to maintenance work power supply the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Sheikh Muhammadi-Kohat Grid Station on 26th October from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. resultantly consumers of 132 KV Kohat grid connected 11 KV feeder will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Rehman Baba Grid Station on 26th October from 9 a.

m. to 3 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV Akhon Abad, Phando Road, Surizai, Ring Road, 2, Phando Baba, Rashid Ghari, Axillary feeder will face inconvenience.

Likewise, the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV D.I.Khan Grid Station on 26th, 27th and 28th October from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. resultantly consumers of 132 KV Kulachi, Wana,Tank, Daraban, Gomal Zam Power House and 66 KV Wana grid connected 11 KV feeders and 11 KV Gomal feeder will face inconvenience.

