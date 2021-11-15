PESCO notifies power suspension for Peshawar, Dir Lower, Mardan

The power supply from 132 KV Peshawar Industrial Grid Station will remain suspended on November 16 and 20,2021 due to maintenance work from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., resultantly consumers of 11 KV Wazir Bagh feeders will face inconvenience

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :The power supply from 132 KV Peshawar Industrial Grid Station will remain suspended on November 16 and 20,2021 due to maintenance work from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., resultantly consumers of 11 KV Wazir Bagh feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Timergara Grid Station 16th and 17th November from 8:00 a.m to 1:00 p.m., resultantly consumers of 11 KV Express Maidan, Samar Bagh New, Shamust Khan,D.H.Q Timergara, Tormang 1,Warsak feeders will face inconvenience, said a press release issued here on Monday.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Bannu Grid Station 16th November from 9:00 a.

m. to 1:00 p.m., resultantly load management will be carried out during this period on 66 KV Kuram Ghari Grid.

Similarly, power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV D.I.Khan Grid Station 16th November from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., resultantly load management will be carried out during this period on 132 KV D.I.Khan grid.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Sheikh Maltoon Grid Station 16th, 23rd and 30th November from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Old Industrial, Muhabat Abad, Sheikh Maltoon, MMC, Industrial Express,Rashakai 2 feeders will face inconvenience.