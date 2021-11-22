UrduPoint.com

PESCO Notifies Power Suspension For Peshawar, Swat, Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Power supply from 132 KV Peshawar University Transmission Line will remain suspended on November 24 (Wednesday) from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., resultantly load management will be carried out during this period on 132 KV Peshawar University and Jamrud grid.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, the power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Swat Grid Station on November 24th from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., resultantly consumers of 11 KV Marguzar, Mengora 3,4, Bara Banda , Saidu Baba feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Swat Grid Station on November 23rd from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., resultantly consumers of 11 KV Ajrang, STH,Shahdara, Haji Baba feeders will face inconvenience.

Furthermore, power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Havellian �Abbottabad Transmission Line on November 23rd from 9:00 a.

m. to 5:00 p.m., resultantly consumers of 132 KV Havellian grid connected 11 KV Kot Najib 1,2, Town 1,2,3,4,5,Kalabat 1,2, Khan Pur New, Swabi Mera, Panian, S.N.Khan, Baldher, Sher Khan, Panian 2,3, Phosphate, Zeb Pharma, T and T Colony, Chamaba Project, Judicial Complex Haripur, PIDC, Swabi Mera 2 and 132 KV Khollian Bala grid connected 11 KV City Town, Mir Pur 2, Industrial 1, Industrial , POF 1,2, sad grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan Grid Station on 23rd November from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., resultantly consumers of 132 KV Mardan 2 and Katlang grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Timargar Grid Station on November 23rd from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., resultantly consumers of 11 KV Warsak.

