PESCO Notifies Power Suspension For Peshawar, DI Khan, Chitral

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 05:25 PM

PESCO notifies power suspension for Peshawar, DI Khan, Chitral

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Friday notified that due to maintenance work power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on 11th,14th and 18th December from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m

Resultantly, consumers of 11 KV RMT feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on 11the and 8th December from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 1,2,3,4,5, Northwest Hospital, Kidney Centre , RMI, RMT 1,2,PIC, Mohmand Steel, Northern Bottling feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on 11th,14th, 18th December from 9 a.m.to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV University Campus, Malakandher, Engineering, Regi , Gul Abad, Taj Abad, Agriculture, Old Hayatabad, HMC, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Hayatabad 1, CMB,Abdara, Achini 1,2, Rahat Abad 2, Sufaid Dheri, Old Bara Road, PAF , academy Town, DHA feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 12th,19th,26th, 31st December from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Palosi 1,2, Scarp, Tehkal Payan feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV D.I. Khan Grid Station on 13th December from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Sheikh Yousaf 2, CRBC, Kotla Habib, Muneez Khan, Cantt 2, Gomal, MM Hospital, MES feeders will face inconvenience.

Moreover, the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jotilisht Grid Station on 11th December from 9:30 a.m.to 4:30 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Darosh Chatral, Darosh 1, 2 feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Timergara Grid Station on 13th,14th December from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Resultantly, consumers of 11 KV Aka Khel, Lal Qila,Maidan, Timergara 2 , Khal feeders will face inconvenience.

