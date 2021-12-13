UrduPoint.com

Pesco Notifies Power Suspension For Peshawar, Haripur

Faizan Hashmi Mon 13th December 2021 | 05:10 PM

Pesco notifies power suspension for Peshawar, Haripur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Sheikh Muhammadi Transmission Line on 10th December to 14th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. resultantly Load Management will be carried out on 132 KV Hayatabad grid connected 11 KV feeders during this Period.

It said power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on 14th December from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Daudzai 2, Nishat 2, Afghan Colony and KSM feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 14th and 16th December from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Peshawar Cantt, Gulbarg, Town 1,2 feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on 14th and 16th December from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV KTS 2, Pannian 1 feeders will face inconvenience.

