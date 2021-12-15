PESCO notifies power suspension for Peshawar, Swabi, Swat

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :The Peshawar Electic Supply Company (PESCO) on Wednesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on 16th and 19th December from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Taj Abad, Gul Abad, Ring Road feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply also will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 16th and 19th December from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Warsak Road 1, ICF feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Warsak Grid Station on16th and 19th December from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Shaheen Complex, Mathara 1, Kochian 1, 2 feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on16th and 27th December from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.resultantly consumers of 11 KV Latif Abad, Eid Gah, Charsada Road, Sarbuland Pura, Sadar Ahmad Jan Colony, Afghan Colony, Dalazak, Nishat feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV PAF Base Grid Station on 16th and 20th December from 9 a.m.to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hasan Khel, Badabair, Sephan feeders will face inconvenience. The Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Swabi Grid Station on 16th December from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Bam Khel, Nawa Kale, Swabi City, Tordher, Col Sher, Mansabdar feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Swat Grid Station on 16th and 20th December from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KVMalam Jaba, Saidu Hospital, Bhadhai, Mengora 1, SaiduShareef, Mengora 2,4,Gulkadra, Marghrzar, Takht Abad, Singar, Saidu Baba , Hospital Express, Ajrang feeders will face inconvenience.