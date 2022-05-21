PESCO notifies power suspension for Peshawar, Dir Lower

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Saturday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Peshawar University Grid Station on 23rd, 26th and 30th May from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Saturday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Peshawar University Grid Station on 23rd, 26th and 30th May from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Resultantly consumers of 11 KV University Campus, Canal Town, Malkandher, Engineering , Regi, Old Hayatabad, HMC, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Gharib Abad, Rahat Abad 1, CMB, Abdara, Achini 1,2, SufaidDheri, Old Bara Road, JAF, academy Town, Circular Road, DHA, Palosi 1,2, Scarp, Tehkal Payan feeders will face inconvenience.

It said the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Rehman Baba Grid Station on 23rd, 26th, 30th May from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Resultantly consumers of 11 KV Kachori, Sharif Abad, Khan Must Colony, New Hazar Khwani, Surizai, Phandoo Baba , Urmar 1,2, Hazarkhwani, Yakatooth,NewChamkani, Rashid Ghari, SuriBala, Akhoon Abad, Ring Road 2 feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Industrial Kohat Road Grid Station on 23rd, 26th and 30th May from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV PAF Express, KohatRoa, WazirBagh, Sonehri Masjid, Bana Mari, Civil Quarter, Nothia, Murshid Abad, Abasin, Old DehBahadar, Old Kohat Road, New Kohat Road, Ameen Colony , Landi Arbab 1,2,3, Sheikh Muhammadi Pishtakhara, Swati Gate, Gulbarg feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Timergara - Chakdara Grid Station on 22nd May from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Resultantly consumers of 132 KV Timargara, Bajawar, Wari, Jutilisht grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.