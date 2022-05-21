UrduPoint.com

PESCO Notifies Power Suspension For Peshawar, Dir Lower

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2022 | 03:26 PM

PESCO notifies power suspension for Peshawar, Dir Lower

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Saturday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Peshawar University Grid Station on 23rd, 26th and 30th May from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Saturday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Peshawar University Grid Station on 23rd, 26th and 30th May from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Resultantly consumers of 11 KV University Campus, Canal Town, Malkandher, Engineering , Regi, Old Hayatabad, HMC, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Gharib Abad, Rahat Abad 1, CMB, Abdara, Achini 1,2, SufaidDheri, Old Bara Road, JAF, academy Town, Circular Road, DHA, Palosi 1,2, Scarp, Tehkal Payan feeders will face inconvenience.

It said the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Rehman Baba Grid Station on 23rd, 26th, 30th May from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Resultantly consumers of 11 KV Kachori, Sharif Abad, Khan Must Colony, New Hazar Khwani, Surizai, Phandoo Baba , Urmar 1,2, Hazarkhwani, Yakatooth,NewChamkani, Rashid Ghari, SuriBala, Akhoon Abad, Ring Road 2 feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Industrial Kohat Road Grid Station on 23rd, 26th and 30th May from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV PAF Express, KohatRoa, WazirBagh, Sonehri Masjid, Bana Mari, Civil Quarter, Nothia, Murshid Abad, Abasin, Old DehBahadar, Old Kohat Road, New Kohat Road, Ameen Colony , Landi Arbab 1,2,3, Sheikh Muhammadi Pishtakhara, Swati Gate, Gulbarg feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Timergara - Chakdara Grid Station on 22nd May from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Resultantly consumers of 132 KV Timargara, Bajawar, Wari, Jutilisht grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

Related Topics

Peshawar Company Road Rashid Kohat Wari Timergara May Mosque From PESCO P

Recent Stories

FM to leave for his first bilateral visit to China ..

FM to leave for his first bilateral visit to China today

6 minutes ago
 Shehbaz Sharif reacts to Imran's statement about M ..

Shehbaz Sharif reacts to Imran's statement about Maryam Nawaz

14 minutes ago
 South Korea-US Alliance Based on 'Shared Sacrifice ..

South Korea-US Alliance Based on 'Shared Sacrifice' - Joint Statement

43 seconds ago
 DC Sukkur visits exam centers

DC Sukkur visits exam centers

45 seconds ago
 FM stresses upon broader, deeper Pak-US ties

FM stresses upon broader, deeper Pak-US ties

46 seconds ago
 China greenlights two sci-tech innovation IPOs

China greenlights two sci-tech innovation IPOs

48 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.