PESCO notifies power suspension for Peshawar, Timergara

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on 8th, 15th, 22nd and 29th June from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV New Hayatabad, Hayatabad 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, Health Care Hospital, Northwest Hospital, Kidney Center, RMI, RMT 1, 2, PIC, Mohmand Steel, Northern Bottling feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Phase 7 Hayatabad Grid Station on 8th, 15th, 22nd and 29th June from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13, Old Hayatabad, Deans Heights, Shaukat Khanam feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Kohat Road Industrial Grid Station on 8th and 11th June from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV PAF Express, Kohat Road, Wazir Bagh, Sonehri Masjid , Baghbanan, Nothia, Murshd Abad, Abasin, Old Deh Bhadar, Old Kohat Road, New Kohat Road, Amin Colony, Bara, Nodia Payan, Dora Road, Landi Arbab 1,2,3, Sheikh Muhammadi, Pishtakhara, Swati Gate feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Timergara Grid Station on 8th June from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. due to which consumers of 132 KV Timergara grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.