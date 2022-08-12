Pesco notifies power suspension for Peshawar, Thall

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Friday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on 13th, 16th and 20th August from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Resultantly, consumers of 11 KV Ring Road, University Campus, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering, Regi, Gul Abad, Taj Abad, Achini, Mera Achini, Agriculture, Gharib Abad, Rahat Abad 1,2, CMB, Abdara , Achini 1,2, Sufaid Dhaeri, Old Bara Road, JAF, academy town, Circular Road, DHA, HBK, Aksiri 6, Palosi 1,2 feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 14th, 17th, 21st August from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV Palosi 1, 2, Scarp, Tehkal Payan feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 13th, 16th and 21st August from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

resultantly consumers of 11 KV Islamia College, KTH, Commercial 1, 2, University Town, NCR, PAF, PAF Base, Sadder Bazaar, Mall Road, MES 2, Warsak Road 2 feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Warsak Road Grid Station on 15th, 18th and 23rd August from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Kochian 1,2, Mathara1,2, Shahi Bala, Shagai Industrial , Swat Scout, Shaheen Foundation , RME, Colony 2, Marble Chowk, Sher Bridge, New Machini, Tatara, New Mulaghori feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV RMT Grid Station on 15th, 16th and 20th August from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Sufdar Abad 2, RMT, Dorani Media Colony feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Thall Grid Station on 15th August from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Resultantly, consumers of 11 KV Tall City 2, Doaba, Mandori feeders will face inconvenience.