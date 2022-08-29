PESCO notifies power suspension for Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on 30 and 31 August from 8am to 2 pm due to which consumers of 11 KV Regi feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Wapda House Grid Station on 31 August from 8 am to 2 pm resultantly consumers of 11 KV ICF, Warsak Road, Bashir Abad 2, Shahi Bagh Express and Hassan Ghaei feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on 30 and 31 August from 8am to 2pm resultantly consumers of 11 KV Eid Ghah, New Ghari, Bakhshi Pull, Nishat 2 feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 30 August from 8 am to 2pm resultantly consumers of 11 KV Behari Colony, Babu Gari, Scarp 1, Palosi 1,2 feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Battal Grid Station on 31 August from 9 am to 3 pm due to which consumers of 11 KV Battal feeders will face inconvenience.