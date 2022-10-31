UrduPoint.com

PESCO Notifies Power Suspension For Peshawar

Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2022 | 04:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 1,3,5,7 &9th November from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Saddar Road, Machini Lane, MES-2 and Mall Road feeders will face inconvenience.

Moreover, it said power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Industrial Grid Station on 1,3,5,7 & 9th November from 9 a.m. to 3 p.

m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Afridi Abad, Kohat Road and Amin Colony feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on 1, 3, 7 & 9th November from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV Charsadda Road feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Wapda House Grid Station on 3rd & 8th of November from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hassan Ghari feeder will face inconvenience.

