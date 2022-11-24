PESCO notifies power suspension for Peshawar, Mansehra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Thursday said that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on November 26 and 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. resultantly the consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 1,2,3,4,5, New Hayatabad, Health Care Hospital, Health Excellence North West Hospital, Kidney Center, RMI, Gulabad, PITC, Mohmand Steel, Northern Bottling, Hayatabad Surgical Hospital, Peshawar General Health Net Hospital, Shakas 1, feeders will face inconvenience.

It said the power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Hayatabad Phase 7 Grid Station on November 26 and 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV University Campus, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering, Regi, Gul Abad, Taj Abad, Agriculture, Mera Achini, HMC, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Gharib Abad, Rahat Abad 1, CMB, Abdara, Achini 1,2, Rahat Abad 2, Sufaiddheri, Old Bara Road, JAF, academy Town Circular Road, , DHA, HBK, Achini Mera feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Hayatabad Grid Station on November 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Khyber 1, 2, Hayatabad 9,10,13,14, IMS feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from220 KV NTDC Mansehra–Oghi Transmission Line on November 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 132 KV Oghi and Battal grid connected with 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.