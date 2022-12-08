UrduPoint.com

PESCO Notifies Power Suspension For Peshawar, Mardan

Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2022 | 04:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Hayatabad Phase 7 Grid Station on 9th, 13th and 16th December from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Ring Road, University Campus, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering, Regi, Gul Abad, Taj Abad, Agriculture, Mera Achini, HMC, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Gharib Abad, Rahat Abad 1, CMB, Abdara, Achini 1,2, Rahat Abad 2, Sufaid dheri, Old Bara Road, JAF, academy Town Circular Road, DHA, HBK, Achini Mera feeders will face inconvenience.

It said the power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Warsak Power House Grid Station on 9th and 10th December from 9 a.

m. to 4 p.m. resultantly consumers of 132 KV Warsak Power House grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 220 KV Mardan Grid Station on 9th and 13th December from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Jan Abad, Sheikh Maltoon, Express Industrial , Kacha Garhi, MED College feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan Grid Station on 9th and 10th December from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Jan Abad, Pakistan Chowck, Canal Town, New Charssada, New Manga, Saleem Khan, Gujar Ghari, Muslim Abad, New Saleem Kham feeders will face inconvenience.

