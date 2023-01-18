PESCO notifies power suspension for Peshawar, Bannu, Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Wednesday notified the power suspension programme for Peshawar, Mardan and Bannu.

It said that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on January 19, 21, 24, 26, 28 and 31 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Resultantly, consumers of 11 KV Kacha Ghari, Achini Mera, Hayatabad New feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on January 19, 21, 24, 26, 28 and 31 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV Achini and Abdara feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Industrial Grid Station on 19th, 21st, 24th, 26th, 28th and 31st January from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. As a result, consumers of 11 KV New Deh Bahadar, Old Deh Bahadar, Dora Road, Sheikhan, Sarband, Shahab Khel, Scheme Chowk, Landi Arbab, Sheikh Muhammadi, Bara, Pishtakhara, Saida Abad, Nodia Payan feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 66 KV PAF Base Grid Station on January 19, 21, 24, 26, 28 and 31 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV Badabair Old, Hassan Khel, Badabair New, Mashogagar, Saphan , Zangal feeders will face inconvenience.

Whereas, the power supply will remain suspended from 66 KV Kuram Ghari Grid Station on January 19, 23, 26 and 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. As a result, consumers of 11 KV Fathima Khel 1 and 66 KV Kuram Ghari Transmission Line connected with 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience. Moreover, the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Bannu –Kuram Garhi Transmission Line on 19th January from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. because of which consumers of 66 KV Kurram Garhi and Power House No 1 grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan 3 Grid Station on January 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KVUET, Mardan, Ring Road, Muslim Abad and Shamshi Road feeders will face inconvenience.