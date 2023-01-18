UrduPoint.com

PESCO Notifies Power Suspension For Peshawar, Bannu, Mardan

Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2023 | 04:50 PM

PESCO notifies power suspension for Peshawar, Bannu, Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Wednesday notified the power suspension programme for Peshawar, Mardan and Bannu.

It said that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on January 19, 21, 24, 26, 28 and 31 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Resultantly, consumers of 11 KV Kacha Ghari, Achini Mera, Hayatabad New feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on January 19, 21, 24, 26, 28 and 31 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV Achini and Abdara feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Industrial Grid Station on 19th, 21st, 24th, 26th, 28th and 31st January from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. As a result, consumers of 11 KV New Deh Bahadar, Old Deh Bahadar, Dora Road, Sheikhan, Sarband, Shahab Khel, Scheme Chowk, Landi Arbab, Sheikh Muhammadi, Bara, Pishtakhara, Saida Abad, Nodia Payan feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 66 KV PAF Base Grid Station on January 19, 21, 24, 26, 28 and 31 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV Badabair Old, Hassan Khel, Badabair New, Mashogagar, Saphan , Zangal feeders will face inconvenience.

Whereas, the power supply will remain suspended from 66 KV Kuram Ghari Grid Station on January 19, 23, 26 and 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. As a result, consumers of 11 KV Fathima Khel 1 and 66 KV Kuram Ghari Transmission Line connected with 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience. Moreover, the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Bannu –Kuram Garhi Transmission Line on 19th January from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. because of which consumers of 66 KV Kurram Garhi and Power House No 1 grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan 3 Grid Station on January 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KVUET, Mardan, Ring Road, Muslim Abad and Shamshi Road feeders will face inconvenience.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Company Road Saida Mardan Jamrud January Muslim From P

Recent Stories

MoHAP organises workshop on identifying zoonotic d ..

MoHAP organises workshop on identifying zoonotic diseases

6 minutes ago
 Thani Al Zeyoudi discusses importance of sustainab ..

Thani Al Zeyoudi discusses importance of sustainable trade at Abu Dhabi Sustaina ..

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan wants to enhance trade, investment with R ..

Pakistan wants to enhance trade, investment with Russia

24 minutes ago
 PITB Organizes Training Session on 'Leadership-A G ..

PITB Organizes Training Session on 'Leadership-A Gift or An Acquired Skill?â€™

35 minutes ago
 UAE President hosts fraternal consultative meeting ..

UAE President hosts fraternal consultative meeting with a number of leaders of G ..

36 minutes ago
 BEEAH Recycling awards cement factory for lowering ..

BEEAH Recycling awards cement factory for lowering emissions

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.