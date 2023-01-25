UrduPoint.com

Pesco Notifies Power Suspension For Peshawar, DI Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2023 | 04:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Wednesday notified that power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on 26th and 30th January from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Danish Abad, Rahat Abad 1.2. Gharibabad feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar City Grid Station on 26th and 30th January from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Faqir Abad feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 26th and 30th January from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Saddar Road, MES 2, Mall Road feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Industrial Grid Station on 26th and 30th January from 9 a.

m. to 5 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV Nothia, Gulbargh, Swati Gate, Pishtakhara feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Rehman Baba Grid Station on 26th January from 9 a.m. to3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Kachori, Yakatooth, New Hazarkhwani, Chairman Office, Khan Must and Sharif Abadfeeders will face inconvenience.

Moreover, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Gomal University Grid Station on 26th January from 8 a.m. to2 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV SDA, Kulachi Wala feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV D.I. Khan Grid Station on 26th, 30th and 31st January from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Commissionery Bazaar, Town Hall, Qayum Nagar, KotlaHabib, Cantt 1 D.I.Khan feeders will face inconvenience.

