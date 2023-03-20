Pesco notifies power suspension for Peshawar, Tarbela

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ):The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Power Transformer on 21st March from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Sheikhan, Shahab Khel, Mashogagar and Sarband feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Matani Grid Station on 21st March from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Matani City, New Matani, Old Matani, Darwargai, Old Azakhel, Maryamzai, Tela Band and Zangali feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Wah-Nishat Tarbela Transmission Line on 21st March from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. resultantly, extra load shedding will be carried out on 132 KV Nishat Tarbela, Right Bank, Gadoon grid connected feeders.