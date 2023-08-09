Open Menu

Pesco Notifies Power Suspension For Peshawar, Mansehra

Faizan Hashmi Published August 09, 2023 | 03:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Wednesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Rahman Baba Grid Station on 10th August from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Subsequently, the consumers of 11 KV Kachori, Shalozan, Sharif Abad, Khan Mast, Hazar Khwani, Surizai, Pandu Baba, Urmar, Yakatoot, Chamkani, Phando, Ring Road, Chairman Daftar, Beri Bagh, Rashid Garhi, Surizi Bala, Akhoon Abad and Ring Road-2 feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply, it said will remain suspended from 132 KV Industrial Kohat Road Grid Station on August from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumer of 11 KV Sunehri Masjid, Banamari, Audit Colony, Civil Quarter, Nauthia, Murshid Abad, Abasin, Deh Bahadar, Kohat Road, Amin Colony, Bara, Nodeh Payan, Dora Road, Landi Arbab, Sheikh Muhammadi, Pishtakhara, Swati Gate, Gul Berg and Scheme Chowk feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar City Grid Station on 10th August from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11KV Sikanandar Pura, Lala, Hashtnaghari, Chugulpura, Chamkani, Jaghra, Radio Pakistan, Sethi Town, Gulbahar, Zaryab, Pandho Road, City Home, Baghbanan, Urmar, Islamabad, Faqir Abad, Shiekh Abad, Molve Je, Nishtar Abad and NHA feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Mansehra Grid Station on 10th August from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. due to which the consumers of 11KV Ghazikot, Ahsan Shaheed, City 1,2,3, Qalandar Abad, Attar Shisha, Shaheen Shaheed, Lassain Nawab, Murad Pura, Khaki and Shankari feeders will face inconvenience.

