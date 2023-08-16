Open Menu

PESCO Notifies Power Suspension For Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera

Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2023 | 04:20 PM

PESCO notifies power suspension for Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Wednesday informed that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Rahman Baba Grid Station on 17th August from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Consequently, it said that consumers of 11 KV Kachori, Shalozan, Sharif Abad, Khan Mast, Hazar Khwani, Surizai, Pandu Baba, Urmar, Yakatoot, Chamkani, Phando, Ring Road, Chairman Daftar, Beri Bagh, Rashid Garhi, Surizi Bala, Pakhoon Abad and Ring Road-2 feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Industrial Kohat Road Grid Station on 17th August from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV Sunehri Masjid, Banamari, Audit Colony, Civil Quarter, Nauthia, Murshid Abad, Abasin, Deh Bahadar, Kohat Road, Amin Colony, Bara, Nodeh Payan, Dora Road, Landi Arbab, Sheikh Muhammadi, Pishtakhara, Swati Gate, Gul Berg and Scheme Chowk feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar City Grid Station on 17th August from 7 a.

m.to 12 p.m. resultantlyconsumersof11KV Sikanandar Pura, Lala, Hashtnaghari, Chugulpura, Chamkani, Jaghra, Radio Pakistan, Sethi Town, Gulbahar, Zaryab, Pandho Road, City Homes, Baghbanan, Urmar, Islamabad, Faqir Abad, Shiekh Abad, Molve Je, Nishtar Abad and NHA, feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan Grid Station on 17th August from 9 a.m.to 3 p.m., resultantly consumers of 11 KV Dang baba, Misri Abad, Jan Abad, Shankar, Saleem Khan, Malakand Road, Ring Road feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 220 KV Mardan Grid Station on 17th August from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., resultantly consumers of 11 KV Ahmad Abad, Gujar Ghari, Muhabat Abad feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Nowshehra City Grid Station on 17th August from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Rashakai feeders will face inconvenience.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Peshawar Company Road Rashid Kohat Mardan Malakand Bagh August NHA Mosque From PESCO P

Recent Stories

27 private companies, national entities, sponsor 1 ..

27 private companies, national entities, sponsor 1st edition of Emirates Labour ..

32 minutes ago
 UAE continues to provide humanitarian relief to Su ..

UAE continues to provide humanitarian relief to Sudanese refugees and local comm ..

32 minutes ago
 ‘DYOD: Donate Your Own Device’ campaign launch ..

‘DYOD: Donate Your Own Device’ campaign launched to collect 10,000 devices f ..

47 minutes ago
 PCB announces first-ever domestic contracts for wo ..

PCB announces first-ever domestic contracts for women cricketers

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce discusses future of priv ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce discusses future of private notary office services

1 hour ago
 Iran jails Director Roustaee over Cannes film scre ..

Iran jails Director Roustaee over Cannes film screening

1 hour ago
Mir Sarfraz Chakar Domki, Agha Shakeel Durrani cal ..

Mir Sarfraz Chakar Domki, Agha Shakeel Durrani call on Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

1 hour ago
 Air Link to assemble Xiaomi TVs locally, expands o ..

Air Link to assemble Xiaomi TVs locally, expands operations

2 hours ago
 US reaffirms support to Pakistan in areas of mutua ..

US reaffirms support to Pakistan in areas of mutual interest

4 hours ago
 Rana Sana, Raja Riaz eye elections next year in Fe ..

Rana Sana, Raja Riaz eye elections next year in Feb

4 hours ago
 Lahore’s Cycling Enthusiasts Participate in the ..

4 hours ago
 Emirates cabin crew numbers cross 20,000 and count ..

Emirates cabin crew numbers cross 20,000 and counting

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan