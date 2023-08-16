PESCO notifies power suspension for Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Wednesday informed that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Rahman Baba Grid Station on 17th August from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Consequently, it said that consumers of 11 KV Kachori, Shalozan, Sharif Abad, Khan Mast, Hazar Khwani, Surizai, Pandu Baba, Urmar, Yakatoot, Chamkani, Phando, Ring Road, Chairman Daftar, Beri Bagh, Rashid Garhi, Surizi Bala, Pakhoon Abad and Ring Road-2 feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Industrial Kohat Road Grid Station on 17th August from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV Sunehri Masjid, Banamari, Audit Colony, Civil Quarter, Nauthia, Murshid Abad, Abasin, Deh Bahadar, Kohat Road, Amin Colony, Bara, Nodeh Payan, Dora Road, Landi Arbab, Sheikh Muhammadi, Pishtakhara, Swati Gate, Gul Berg and Scheme Chowk feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar City Grid Station on 17th August from 7 a.

m.to 12 p.m. resultantlyconsumersof11KV Sikanandar Pura, Lala, Hashtnaghari, Chugulpura, Chamkani, Jaghra, Radio Pakistan, Sethi Town, Gulbahar, Zaryab, Pandho Road, City Homes, Baghbanan, Urmar, Islamabad, Faqir Abad, Shiekh Abad, Molve Je, Nishtar Abad and NHA, feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan Grid Station on 17th August from 9 a.m.to 3 p.m., resultantly consumers of 11 KV Dang baba, Misri Abad, Jan Abad, Shankar, Saleem Khan, Malakand Road, Ring Road feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 220 KV Mardan Grid Station on 17th August from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., resultantly consumers of 11 KV Ahmad Abad, Gujar Ghari, Muhabat Abad feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Nowshehra City Grid Station on 17th August from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Rashakai feeders will face inconvenience.