PESCO notifies power suspension for Peshawar, Mardan, Chakdara

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Friday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Jamrud grid station on January 21 and 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Consequently, it said consumers of PIC, Hayatabad 1,2, 3, 4, 5, Health Care Hospital, Health Excellence, Northwest Hospital, Kidney Center, RMI, Kacha Garhi, Karkhano, Gul Abad, P.I.C, Hayatabad Surgical, Peshawar General, Foundation Hospital, Wood, Northern Bottling, Industrial Estate, Express 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, PHA, Omrak, Olympia, Industrial Estate, Mohmand Steel, Al Hafiz, Frontier Tech Wood, PPI 1,2, Mica Steel, Alhaj, BSF, Olympia 2 and Gulabad feeders will face inconvenience.

The power Supply will remain suspended from Peshawar University Grid Station on January 23, 25 and 30 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of University Campus, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering, Regi, Taj Abad, Taj Abad 2, Agriculture, Mera Achini, HMC, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Ghrib Abad, Rahatabad 1, CMB and Abdara feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from Rehman Baba Grid Station on January 22, 24, 29 and 31 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Kachori, Shalozai, Safdar Abad, Khanmust, New Hazar Khwani, Surizai, Phandu Baba, Urmar 2, Hazar Khwani, Yakatoot, New Chairman Daftar, Jameel Colony, Ring Road, Beri Bagh, Rashid Ghari, Surizai, Akhon Abad, Ring Road 2, SIDB feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Kohat Road Grid Station on January 22, 24, 29 and 31 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of PAF Express, Kohat Road, Wazir Bagh, Sonehri Masjid, Bana Mari, Civil Quarter, Nothia, Murshad Abad, Abasin, Old Deh Bahadar, Deh Bhadar, Wazir Abad, Ameen ColonyJ Bara, Nodhya Payan, Murshid Ababad, Dora Road, Nodiya Bahadar, Lundi Arbab 1, 2, 3, Sheikh Muhamadi, Pishtakhara, Swati Gate, Gulbarg, Scheme Chowk, Chairman Daftar feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar City Grid Station on January 20, 22, 24, 27, 29 and 30th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Sikandar Abad, Zaryab Colony, Phandu Road, City Home, Bana Mari, Urmar, Islamabad, Faqir Abad, Sheikh Abad, Molvi G, Nishtarabad, NHA feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from Mardan Grid Station on January 23, 24 and 30 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Shah Dandh, Rural, Zandai, Ghari Daudzai, Col Jawad Khan, Laksin Tobacco Factory, Tawas, Babinai, Ahmad Abad, Rural 1 feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Chakdara Grid Station on January 22 and 23 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of 132 KV Chakdara, Swat, Khwaza Khela, Madyan, Shangla, Timergara, Wari and Matta grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

APP/vak